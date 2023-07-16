Ace Flagg’s Collegiate Offers

Ace Flagg&#8217;s Collegiate Offers

Photo Chris Popper

We spend a lot of time, and rightfully so talking about Cooper Flagg, but let's not forget his twin brother Ace.

Ace had a huge role in bringing the Gold Ball to Nokomis and he went to Montverde Academy in his sophomore year, along with Cooper.

Collegiate coaches are well aware of Ace's potential. Just following Ace's twitter account we can see he's been offered Division 1 scholarships to the following schools

Florida Gulf Coast
West Viriginia

George Washington University
