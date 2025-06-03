Poll: Will Tatum and Brown both be Celtics for life?

They are the two biggest stars currently occupying the Boston Sports scene.

One is a 4-time All-NBA selection and one of the faces of the league. The other, a Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP.

They're the kind of players you get and never let go, so will that be the case for the length of their NBA careers?

Jayson Tatum has stated that his goal is to be the greatest Boston Celtic of all-time. Jaylen Brown has professed his love for The Hub on numerous occasions and just last week said he's planning to spend his off-season in the city for the first time in order to establish an even deeper connection with the community.

But with the impending absence of Tatum next season, the Celtics are expected to look quite a bit different. The team is expected to attempt to trim payroll and get in position to contend once again in 2025-26 when JT returns to action.

With the changing economics within the NBA, having two contracts north of $50 million annually is a tough bill to sign off on thanks to the luxury tax implications. Brown's name is one that has long been mentioned in various trade talks of years past, from KD to AD. Now, because of his current deal, he's once again an easy target to circle should the organization and the new owners want to truly reset the books.

If forced to envision one of the pair in a different uniform, it's much easier to imagine JB elsewhere. Tatum is the established face of the franchise and will return to that role in a year's time.

Brown, meanwhile, doesn't seem as certain for whatever reason. Personally, I love the guy and the player, and hope he never leaves town. Yet, summer after summer, it seems like we're always talking about a future in which he's no longer a Celtic.