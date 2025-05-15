Which BOS team is best positioned to win the city’s next title?

The Boston Celtics quest for Banner 19 is not dead. In fact, it received an injection of energy last night thanks to Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Luke Kornet and company to push the series back to New York for a Game 6 on Friday night.

That said, no one in the fanbase is feeling nearly as confident in Boston's ability to pull off a comeback and continue on the title path in the aftermath of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury.

Today's question is one that is our most repeated Drive Poll, as it remains relevant and worth discussing depending on the current state of things in Boston sports.

"Which team will win Boston's next championship?"

It's an answer that as of last week would have likely returned a near unanimous majority of Celtics votes. Two months ago I'm guessing the Red Sox would've garnered a few votes as well. But after a 22-23 start to the year, the current 79-win pace is not what many expected from a 2025 season viewed as a return to playoff contention.

The Bruins...well, that thing has flipped most dramatically. From the greatest regular season in the sport's history to a sub-.500 season within three campaigns, Don Sweeney and Cam Neely have work to do just to restore the team to mediocrity.

And while optimism is the sentiment of the offseason surrounding the Patriots, most fans centered in reality would tell you they hope that optimism translates to eight or nine wins next fall, not a run at the Lombardi Trophy..

After exploring the options, maybe the easy answer is still the Celtics because of what they possess outside of Tatum. The question is, can they keep up the emotional fight long enough this postseason before the task becomes all the more difficult next year.