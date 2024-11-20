Agree or disagree – Firing Montgomery right move by the Bruins

The news broke in the middle of yesterday's show that the Boston Bruins were moving on from Jim Montgomery 20 games into his third season in charge of the team.

Year 1 - the greatest regular season team in NHL history, 1st round playoff exit.

Year 2 - 109pts (tied for 5th most in NHL), 2nd round playoff exit.

Year 3 - 8-9-3, see ya.

It all adds up to a sterling 120-41-23 record in charge of the B's for the former-Black Bear. That's a .652 winning percentage and a .715 points percentage.

But some sort of change was needed and you can't fire the team, so Monty was the easy scapegoat. We've all seen the recent bickering between he and captain Brad Marchand on the bench, but make no mistake this team's issues run much deeper than simply the head coach.

The front office, which has been empowered to run the organization however they see fit without any worry of the blame falling at their feet, just canned their third Jack Adams Award winning coach. It's onto a fourth boss in the last seven years because that's how Cam Neely and Don Sweeney roll.

God forbid you take issue with roster construction, which has seen most of this past off-season's acquisitions fail to gel into a cohesive unit on the ice. To do that would suggest either Neely or Sweeney need to be accountable for their role in the team's failures, and that won't happen.

So, now it's on to Mass-native Joe Sacco to light a spark under the Bruins. Granted, neither of the last two firings inspired much in me at the time, only to see Bruce Cassidy ignite the squad after getting the job and the same again once he was replaced by Monty.

Maybe the B's will get the kick they're looking for, but replacing a guy who is 180-84-33 as an NHL head coach with one who is 130-134-40 is once again failing to make me feel too great about their prospects the rest of this season.