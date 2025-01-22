Agree or disagree: Jayden Daniels is already a top 5 QB in NFL

The presumed 2024 Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels has the Washington Commanders positioned one win away from an appearance in the Super Bowl, something no rookie QB in league history has ever done.

He's got a Hail Mary to his credit, as well as four other game-winning drives authored in the regular and postseason. Simply put, he's enjoying the greatest rookie campaign a QB has ever had.

So, of course people are already applying absurd tags to the kid, like the one at the top of this article. Daniels has been great with 25 passing TD, nearly 900 yards rushing and another six ground scores. He's brought his team from four wins a year ago to the doorstep of the big game.

But let's be careful about anointing him already as one of the game's best.

The same was done to C.J. Stroud following his rookie season last year. Stroud dazzled with over 4,000 passing yards, 21 TD and just 5 INT while guiding Houston to nine wins and a playoff appearance.

I remember one year ago at this time talking about how Stroud had just turned in the greatest rookie season a QB had ever put forth. Stroud himself then took a tour of all the biggest sports podcasts over the course of the off-season, saying he's as good as anyone in the game.

Well, the league was ready for him this year. While Stroud still led the Texans to 10 wins, a division title and the postseason, his production took a hit - 3,727yds/20td/12int.

Daniels has dazzled all season long. He's one of the last four QBs remaining but is he already one of the game's five best?