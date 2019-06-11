Albert, Burnett Win PVC Top Awards
Old Town's Olivia Albert and Ellsworth's Matt Burnett win both Penobscot Valley Conference Player and Pitcher of the Year honors.
Albert hit .644 with five home runs and 32 RBI. She was 13 for 14 in stolen bases. In the circle, Albert had an 11-3 record with 141 strikeouts in 82 innings
Player of the Year: Olivia Albert, Old Town
Pitcher of the Year: Olivia Albert, Old Town
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Plourde, Old Town
Class B Softball All Conference First Team:
Olivia Albert, Old Town
Kenzie Beaudry, Foxcroft
Bre Oakes, Hermon
Megan Chamberlain, Hermon
Lindsey McEachern, MDI
Teegan Blackie, Old Town
Sara Shea, Ellsworth
Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth
Cailin Seavey, Foxcroft
Second Team:
Alana Legassie, Presque Isle
Faith Coombs, Hermon
Jayden Cain. Old Town
Renee Stubbs, Caribou
Hallie Rockcress, John Bapst
Kayla Duhaime, Ellsworth
Karis Dankert, Foxcroft
Kallie Hammer, Ellsworth
Hannah Sibley, Old Town
Amber Richard, Foxcroft
Alexis Parker, Caribou
Matt Burnett wins the double honors on the baseball side. He hit .447 with six doubles, 14 RBI and stole seven bases. On the hill, Burnett went 4-1 with a 0.68 ERA. He had 57 strikeouts in 301 innings.
Player of the Year: Matt Burnett, Ellsworth
Pitcher of the Year: Matt Burnett, Ellsworth
Coach of the Year: Matt Kinney, Hermon
Class B Basebal lAll Conference First Team
Matt Burnett, Senior, Ellsworth
Connor Wagstaff, Senior, Ellsworth
Keith Pomeroy, Senior, Hermon
Jackson Curtis, Junior, Ellsworth
Tanner Evans, Sophomore, Old Town
Garrett Trask, Senior, Hermon
Drew Shea, Senior, MDI
Ethan Newcomb, Senior, John Bapst
Zain Fitzsimmons, Junior, WA
Second Team
Jonah Hudson, Senior, Presque Isle
Jacques Labonte, Senior, Hermon
Ryan Vinneau, Senior, Foxcroft
Nick Corson, Junior, MDI
Brendan Gasaway, Senior, Old Town
Chris Albert, Junior, Old Town
Ben Spear, Junior, John Bapst
River Mullen, Junior, Hermon
Cecil Gray, Sophomore, WA
Wyatt Gogan, Sophomore, Hermon
Sam Keblinski, Junior, MDI