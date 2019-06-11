Albert, Burnett Win PVC Top Awards

Old Town's Olivia Albert and Ellsworth's Matt Burnett win both Penobscot Valley Conference Player and Pitcher of the Year honors.

Albert hit .644 with five home runs and 32 RBI. She was 13 for 14 in stolen bases. In the circle, Albert had an 11-3 record with 141 strikeouts in 82 innings

Player of the Year: Olivia Albert, Old Town

Pitcher of the Year: Olivia Albert, Old Town

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Plourde, Old Town

Class B Softball All Conference First Team:

Olivia Albert, Old Town

Kenzie Beaudry, Foxcroft

Bre Oakes, Hermon

Megan Chamberlain, Hermon

Lindsey McEachern, MDI

Teegan Blackie, Old Town

Sara Shea, Ellsworth

Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth

Cailin Seavey, Foxcroft

Second Team:

Alana Legassie, Presque Isle

Faith Coombs, Hermon

Jayden Cain. Old Town

Renee Stubbs, Caribou

Hallie Rockcress, John Bapst

Kayla Duhaime, Ellsworth

Karis Dankert, Foxcroft

Kallie Hammer, Ellsworth

Hannah Sibley, Old Town

Amber Richard, Foxcroft

Alexis Parker, Caribou

PVC Player/Pitcher of the Year, Ellsworth's Matt Burnett

Matt Burnett wins the double honors on the baseball side. He hit .447 with six doubles, 14 RBI and stole seven bases. On the hill, Burnett went 4-1 with a 0.68 ERA. He had 57 strikeouts in 301 innings.

Player of the Year: Matt Burnett, Ellsworth

Pitcher of the Year: Matt Burnett, Ellsworth

Coach of the Year: Matt Kinney, Hermon

Class B Basebal lAll Conference First Team

Matt Burnett, Senior, Ellsworth

Connor Wagstaff, Senior, Ellsworth

Keith Pomeroy, Senior, Hermon

Jackson Curtis, Junior, Ellsworth

Tanner Evans, Sophomore, Old Town

Garrett Trask, Senior, Hermon

Drew Shea, Senior, MDI

Ethan Newcomb, Senior, John Bapst

Zain Fitzsimmons, Junior, WA

Second Team

Jonah Hudson, Senior, Presque Isle

Jacques Labonte, Senior, Hermon

Ryan Vinneau, Senior, Foxcroft

Nick Corson, Junior, MDI

Brendan Gasaway, Senior, Old Town

Chris Albert, Junior, Old Town

Ben Spear, Junior, John Bapst

River Mullen, Junior, Hermon

Cecil Gray, Sophomore, WA

Wyatt Gogan, Sophomore, Hermon