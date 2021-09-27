All Maine College Sports Scores For September 24-26, 2021

From UMaine-Fort Kent to Saint Joseph's college and everything in between, find the results of all 62 scheduled games in Football, Soccer and Field Hockey.

UMaine Football lost at Northern Illinois Saturday 41-41

UMaine Field Hockey beat#20 Monmouth Friday 5-3

UMaine Field Hockey beat Stanford Sunday 3-2

UMaine women’s soccer lost at NJIT Sunday 1-0

UMaine-Fort Kent women’s soccer lost at Colby Sunday 1-0

UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer lost at Cazanovia Saturday 4-0

UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer lost at SUNY-Poly Sunday 7-0

UMaine-Presque Isle women’s soccer lost at Cazanovia Saturday 1-0

UMaine-Presque Isle women’s soccer won at SUNY-Poly Sunday 1-0

UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer won at SUNY-Cobleskill Saturday 2-1

UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer won at SUNY-Delhi Sunday 1-0

UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer lost at SUNY-ESF Saturday 1-0

UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer lost at SUNY-Delhi Sunday 2-1

UMaine-Farmington field hockey won at Manhattanville Saturday 2-0

University of Southern Maine men’s soccer lost at Eastern Connecticut State Saturday 4-0

University of Southern Maine women’s soccer tied Eastern Connecticut State Saturday 1-1

University of Southern Maine field hockey won at Bridgewater State Saturday 4-0

Husson men’s soccer won tied SUNY-Poly Saturday 2-2

Husson men’s soccer won at Cazenovia Sunday 6-0

Husson women’s soccer won at SUNY-Poly Saturday 6-1

Husson women’s soccer won at Cazenovia Sunday 8-0

Husson field hockey beat New England College Saturday (Homecoming) 3-2

Husson football beat Springfield Saturday (Homecoming) 26-21

Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer tied SUNY-Canton Saturday 1-1

Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer won at Northern Vermont-Johnson Sunday 4-0

Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer won at SUNY-Canton Saturday 3-0

Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer won at Northern Vermont-Johnson Sunday 6-1

Thomas College men’s soccer won at Northern Vermont-Johnson Saturday 2-0

Thomas College men’s soccer won at SUNY-Canton Sunday 4-2

Thomas College women’s soccer won at Northern Vermont-Johnson Saturday 2-0

Thomas College women’s soccer won at SUNY-Canton Sunday 1-0

Thomas College field hockey beat Manhattanville Sunday 3-1

Colby College football won at Amherst College Saturday 10-7

Colby College men’s soccer tied Tufts Saturday 1-1

Colby College women’s soccer lost to Tufts Saturday 6-0

Colby College field hockey against Tufts Saturday was postponed

Colby College field hockey against UNE Sunday was postponed

Colby College women’s soccer beat UMFK Sunday 1-0

Bowdoin College football lost to Trinity College Saturday 38-14

Bowdoin College men’s soccer lost at Wesleyan Saturday 1-0

Bowdoin College women’s soccer lost at Wesleyan Saturday 3-2

Bowdoin College field hockey won at Wesleyan Saturday 4-0

Bates College football lost at Middlebury Saturday 24-0

Bates College men’s soccer lost at Brandeis Saturday 2-0

Bates College women’s soccer lost at Saint Joseph’s College Sunday 1-0 in overtime

Bates College field hockey lost at #14 Babson Friday 3-1

University of New England football bye week

University of New England men’s soccer lost to Gordon Saturday 6-0

University of New England women’s soccer beat Gordon Saturday 1-0 in overtime

University of New England field hockey beat Western New England Saturday 4-3

University of New England field hockey vs Colby was postponed Sunday

Saint Joseph’s College men’s soccer beat Emmanuel Saturday 2-1 in double overtime

Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer beat Albertus Magnus Saturday 1-0

Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer beat Bates Sunday in overtime 1-0

Saint Joseph’s College field hockey won at Regis Saturday 6-0

Central Maine Community College men’s soccer won at Paul Smith’s College Saturday 3-0

Central Maine Community College men’s soccer won at Vermont Tech Sunday 5-0

Central Maine Community College women’s soccer lost at Paul Smith’s College Saturday 1-0 in overtime

Central Maine Community College women’s soccer won at Vermont Tech Sunday 4-2

Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer lost at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Saturday 1-0

Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer tied Bryant & Stratton College Sunday 2-2

Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer lost at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Saturday 1-0

Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer won at Bryant & Stratton College – Sunday 4-0