Bill Stewart the Sports Editor of the Times Record joined The Morning Line, his department has been covering the allegations and investigation in to reports of Bullying, Harassment, and Hazing as part of a Brunswick football preseason retreat.

The Dragons homecoming game was cancelled last weekend just hours before kickoff.

Now the Head Coach is on paid administrative leave, and an assistant coach is also on leave.

Bill describes how this story has unfolded and evolved since it came to light and where it stands now and what might be happening as things move forward.

The Brunswick Police Department is involved in the investigation in to what happened, and used a subpoena to get further information from the school department. According to the Police Chief in Brunswick there are "Several Videos" of the incident.

These alleged incidents reportedly took place on a “team retreat” at Thomas Point Beach – a music venue and campground in Brunswick.

• Dragons are 1-2

o September 4th loss at Windham

o September 10th win against Brewer

o September 18th loss at Cony

o September 24th POSTPONED vs. Lawrence

o October 1st scheduled at Skowhegan expected to be played

o 3 more games remaining

You can hear our conversation with Bill Stewart here.