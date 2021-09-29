An Injury To A Former Black Bear May End His Season

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

Maine’s Chloe Walton had both game-winning goals last weekend and yesterday was named the America East Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.

• Walton had a goal and two assists against Monmouth Friday

• She had the goal to put Maine ahead for good Sunday against Stanford

• 4 goals and 4 assists so far this year

• Maine is at Albany for another conference game Friday, then at BU Sunday

Maine women’s basketball had their first official practice of the preseason yesterday

• Black Bears open the season at Nebraska, Tuesday, November 9th here on the Ticket

• Maine has been in six straight conference championship games

The preseason Hockey East coaches poll has UMaine slotted 10th out of the 11 team conference.

• Maine only picked ahead of Vermont

• Defending National Champion UMass was the top choice in the league

o BU and BC were second and third

High School Sports Headlines –

According to a report in the Bangor Daily News the Class D State Football Championship game will be played at the newly turfed Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

• Cameron Stadium will have its first football game played there Friday night

• Last time a state title game was played at Cameron Stadium was in 1996

• Class D Final is Friday, November 19th

• Was scheduled to be at Alfond Stadium, moved to Bangor

o Women’s hockey and men’s basketball both had games scheduled on campus for the same night

NHL Headlines -

Former UMaine Black Bear Brady Keeper broke his leg in practice with the Vancouver Canucks Saturday after blocking a shot.

• Had to be stretchered off the ice Saturday

• Head Coach updated the media yesterday and said it was a “fractured leg” that required surgery

o Other reports have indicated he broke both the tibia and fibula

• Keeper signed a two-year, two-way contract this past summer

o Team hoping he could return in 4-to-5 months

• Has only played 2 career NHL games, both with the Florida Panthers, has played well in the AHL