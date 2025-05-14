Poll: Can Celtics extend or does the season end tonight?

Believe it or not, the Boston Celtics are in fact still playing basketball in the 2024-25 season despite having all the air sucked out and positive vibes zapped when Jayson Tatum's Achilles snapped late in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

It was the gut punch of all gut punches for Celtics fans as we watched our 27-year-old superstar writhe in pain on the Madison Square Garden court.

Jaylen Brown said after Game 4 that he was at a loss for words, apart from saying, "it's time to go home and get ready to fight." While the fanbase may be feeling deflated heading into tonight's potential season finale, this is a moment Brown has long waited for - to be the guy to lead the team.

I'm not saying they're going to pull off the NBA's first three games to one comeback outside the bubble since the Cavs snatched the title from Golden State in 2016. But I also don't expect the C's to just roll over and die tonight.

While the comeback bid maybe short-lived in the long run, I expect (or is it hope?) to see one more game coming up on Friday night. That being said, my credibility is completely shot after first calling for a Celtics sweep, followed by C's in five, before finally settling on "the Knicks won't win another game in this series" as of Monday afternoon.

What do you think? Is it on to the uncertainty this summer will bring after 48 minutes tonight? Or can Boston get a stay of execution for at least another 49 hours and extend this thing back to MSG on Friday night at 8pm?