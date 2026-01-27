Maine High School Basketball Scores &#8211; Monday January 26

Maine High School Basketball Scores – Monday January 26

Choreograph

While most of the State of Maine, at least from Houlton South was dealing with the largest snowstorm in years, there were a pair of games that were played in Aroostook County on Monday, January 26th.

Girls Basketball

  • Wisdom 65 Fort Fairfield 29

Boys Basketball

  • For Fairfield 78 Wisdom 17

Good luck to all the teams in the sprint to the end of the regular season next week!

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup

Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!

Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket