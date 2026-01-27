While most of the State of Maine, at least from Houlton South was dealing with the largest snowstorm in years, there were a pair of games that were played in Aroostook County on Monday, January 26th.

Girls Basketball

Wisdom 65 Fort Fairfield 29

Boys Basketball

For Fairfield 78 Wisdom 17

Good luck to all the teams in the sprint to the end of the regular season next week!

