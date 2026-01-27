Maine High School Basketball Scores – Monday January 26
While most of the State of Maine, at least from Houlton South was dealing with the largest snowstorm in years, there were a pair of games that were played in Aroostook County on Monday, January 26th.
Girls Basketball
- Wisdom 65 Fort Fairfield 29
Boys Basketball
- For Fairfield 78 Wisdom 17
Good luck to all the teams in the sprint to the end of the regular season next week!
