Bangor Baseball Beats Edward Little 7-2 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams opened their 2022 regular season on Wednesday, April 20th at Mansfield Stadium, beating the Edward Little Red Eddies 7-2 as Colton Trisch threw a 1-hitter over 5 innings

Trisch ended up allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. he walked 5 and struck out 5. Wyatt Stevens came on in relief, throwing 2 innings, allowing 1 hit. He struck out 1.

Trisch helped himself at the plate, going 3-3 and driving in 3 runs. Matt Holmes was 2-3 with a double and triple and drove in a run. Max Clark had a single. Bangor had 6 hits.

Drew Smith started on the mound for Edward Little and went 3 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 4. Brady Vincent went 2 hitless innings, striking out 1. TJ Kramarz pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 3.

Aiden Gonzalez and Gage Ducharme singled for Edward Little.

Bangor is now 1-0. They will next play at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor against Hampden Academy on Friday, April 22nd at 11 a.m.

Edward Little is 0-1. They play host to Brewer on Friday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game.