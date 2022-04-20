Bangor Softball Beats Edward Little 4-3 in 8 Innings [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams opened the 2022 Regular Season with a 4-3 extra inning victory over the Edward Little Red Eddies in Bangor., on Wednesday, April 20th. The day was cold and blustery.

Bangor 1-0 will play next at Hampden Academy on Monday, April 25th at 4:15 p.m.

Edward Little 0-1 will play host to Brewer on Friday April 22nd at 4 p.m.

