Bangor Boys Beat Deering 74-56 [STATS]
Think free throws don't matter? The Bangor Boys Basketball Team went a nearly perfect 20-21 from the free throw line and hit 6 3-pointers in their 74-56 victory in the "Battle of Rams" at Red Barry Gym in Bangor on Friday December 17th.
Bangor led 22-18 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-30 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Landon Clark had a game high 28 points. Max Clark finished with 14 points. Keegan Cyr had 12 points and Colton Emerson finished with 11 points. The Bangor Rams were 20-21 from the free throw line, including Landon Clark going 15-16. Bangor hit 6 3-pointers, with Max Clark having 2 3's and Keegan Cyr, Landon Clark, Colton Emerson and Brayden Caron each hitting 1 3-pointer.
Deering had 4 players in double figures. Max Chikuta led the Deering Rams with 16 points. Abdulla Al Taee had 11 points. Titayo Augusto and Remijo Wani each had 10 points. Deering was 4-6 from the free throw line. Deering had 6 3-pointers. Max Chikuto and Abdulla Al Taee each had 2 3-pointes. Remijo Wani and Evan Legassey each had 1 3-pointer. Deering's Alex Willings received a double technical foul.
Bangor is now 2-1. The Rams travel down to Auburn to play Edward Little on Tuesday December 21st at 6:30 p.m.
Deering is now 1-2 and the Rams will travel to South Paris on Monday, December 20th to play Oxford Hills at 7 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Deering Boys
|18
|12
|15
|11
|56
|Bangor Boys
|22
|23
|17
|12
|74
Box Score
Deering
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Max Chikuta
|1
|16
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Titayo Augusto
|1
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Abdulla Al Taee
|1
|11
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|5
|Trip Marston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Remijo Wani
|1
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Justin Jamal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Quinton Lindsay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Nick Langella
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Alex Willings
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|21
|Evan Legassey
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Tom Augusto
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Ganzi Kumondan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Julian Fuller
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|David Ott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|56
|23
|17
|6
|4
|6
|14
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Ben Caron
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|1
|12
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Wyatt Stevens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Landon Clark
|1
|28
|6
|5
|1
|15
|16
|2
|13
|Max Clark
|1
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Ryan Howard
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Luke Missbrenner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Colton Emerson
|1
|11
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|1
|23
|Brayden Caron
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Kadin Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Scott Fahey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jackson Varenkamp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Seth Mikalic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|74
|24
|18
|6
|20
|21
|7