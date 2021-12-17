Bangor Boys Beat Deering 74-56 [STATS]

Think free throws don't matter? The Bangor Boys Basketball Team went a nearly perfect 20-21 from the free throw line and hit 6 3-pointers in their 74-56 victory in the "Battle of Rams" at Red Barry Gym in Bangor on Friday December 17th.

Bangor led 22-18 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-30 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Landon Clark had a game high 28 points. Max Clark finished with 14 points. Keegan Cyr had 12 points and Colton Emerson finished with 11 points. The Bangor Rams were 20-21 from the free throw line, including Landon Clark going 15-16. Bangor hit 6 3-pointers, with Max Clark having 2 3's and Keegan Cyr, Landon Clark, Colton Emerson and Brayden Caron each hitting 1 3-pointer.

Deering had 4 players in double figures. Max Chikuta led the Deering Rams with 16 points. Abdulla Al Taee had 11 points. Titayo Augusto and Remijo Wani each had 10 points. Deering was 4-6 from the free throw line. Deering had 6 3-pointers. Max Chikuto and Abdulla Al Taee each had 2 3-pointes. Remijo Wani and Evan Legassey each had 1 3-pointer. Deering's Alex Willings received a double technical foul.

Bangor is now 2-1. The Rams travel down to Auburn to play Edward Little on Tuesday December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Deering is now 1-2 and the Rams will travel to South Paris on Monday, December 20th to play Oxford Hills at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Deering Boys1812151156
Bangor Boys2223171274

Box Score

Deering

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Max Chikuta116752010
3Titayo Augusto110550002
4Abdulla Al Taee111312341
5Trip Marston10000000
10Remijo Wani110431113
12Justin Jamal10000000
13Quinton Lindsay10000000
14Nick Langella10000001
15Alex Willings12110005
21Evan Legassey13101000
22Tom Augusto12110000
25Ganzi Kumondan10000000
32Julian Fuller12110002
35David Ott10000000
TOTALS156231764614

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Ben Caron12110000
2Keegan Cyr112541111
10Wyatt Stevens10000000
11Landon Clark12865115162
13Max Clark114642001
15Ryan Howard12110001
20Luke Missbrenner10000001
22Colton Emerson111321441
23Brayden Caron15211000
30Kadin Thomas10000000
33Scott Fahey10000000
44Jackson Varenkamp10000000
50Seth Mikalic10000000
TOTALS1742418620217
