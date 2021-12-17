Bangor Boys Beat Deering 74-56 [STATS]

Think free throws don't matter? The Bangor Boys Basketball Team went a nearly perfect 20-21 from the free throw line and hit 6 3-pointers in their 74-56 victory in the "Battle of Rams" at Red Barry Gym in Bangor on Friday December 17th.

Bangor led 22-18 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-30 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Landon Clark had a game high 28 points. Max Clark finished with 14 points. Keegan Cyr had 12 points and Colton Emerson finished with 11 points. The Bangor Rams were 20-21 from the free throw line, including Landon Clark going 15-16. Bangor hit 6 3-pointers, with Max Clark having 2 3's and Keegan Cyr, Landon Clark, Colton Emerson and Brayden Caron each hitting 1 3-pointer.

Deering had 4 players in double figures. Max Chikuta led the Deering Rams with 16 points. Abdulla Al Taee had 11 points. Titayo Augusto and Remijo Wani each had 10 points. Deering was 4-6 from the free throw line. Deering had 6 3-pointers. Max Chikuto and Abdulla Al Taee each had 2 3-pointes. Remijo Wani and Evan Legassey each had 1 3-pointer. Deering's Alex Willings received a double technical foul.

Bangor is now 2-1. The Rams travel down to Auburn to play Edward Little on Tuesday December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Deering is now 1-2 and the Rams will travel to South Paris on Monday, December 20th to play Oxford Hills at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Deering Boys 18 12 15 11 56 Bangor Boys 22 23 17 12 74

Box Score

Deering

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Max Chikuta 1 16 7 5 2 0 1 0 3 Titayo Augusto 1 10 5 5 0 0 0 2 4 Abdulla Al Taee 1 11 3 1 2 3 4 1 5 Trip Marston 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Remijo Wani 1 10 4 3 1 1 1 3 12 Justin Jamal 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Quinton Lindsay 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Nick Langella 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 Alex Willings 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 21 Evan Legassey 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 22 Tom Augusto 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 25 Ganzi Kumondan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Julian Fuller 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 35 David Ott 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 56 23 17 6 4 6 14

Bangor