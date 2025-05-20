The Bangor Rams Baseball Team fell to Oxford Hills 5-1 in South Paris on Tuesday, May 20th.

Oxford Hills led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd inning and scored 3 insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Carter Davis picked up the win for Oxford Hills. He went 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 unearned run, striking out 5 and walking 2. Cassius Thibeault earned the save, pitching the final 2.0 innings and striking out 4.

Oxford Hills had 6 hits, 3 of which were doubles. Colton Jendrick, Gunner Truman and Jacoby Boyce each doubled. Jacoby Turcotte, Gabe Damon and Carson Stevens each singled. Stevens swiped 2 bases.

For Bangor Cayden Karam started on the mound. The freshman pitched 5.0 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 of which were earned, striking out 7 and walking 3. Landen Parizo retired 2 batters but walked 3 and allowed 1 run. Lucas Rutherford retired the final batter in the 6th inning, striking him out, but walked 1.

Teddy Stephenson had a triple. Kyle Johnson and Owen Glanville-True each singled.

Bangor is now 7-3. They will travel to take on Messalonskee on Wednesday, May 21st at 4:15

Oxford Hills is 6-5. They will play at Mt. Ararat on Wednesday, May 21st at 4:15

