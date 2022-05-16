Bangor Beats Brewer 12-4 at Heddericg Field [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams beat the Brewer Witches 12-4 under the lights at Heddericg Field in Brewer on Monday, May 16th. It was the 1st varsity game played at Heddericg Field since June 9, 2018.

Luke Misbrenner homered for Bangor and Jed Gilpatrick homered for Brewer.

Max Clark started on the mound for Bangor and he went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 5. Jonah Baudie pitched the final 2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Grady Vanidestine started for the Witches. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, 4 of wheich were earned. he struck out 2 and walked 5. Kaiden Morin pitched the 6th inning allowing 3 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Logan Levensalor pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 3.

Keegan Cyr and Brady Hand had 2 hits for Bangor. Matt Holmes and Max Clark each had a double for the Rams. Ryan Howard, Brayden Caron and Ben Caron each singled. The Rams banged out 10 hits on the night

Batting leadoff for the Witches, Jed Gilpatrick was 3-4. In addition to the homer, he also had a double and single. Rowan Valley had 2 singles. Grady Vanidestine, Noah Tibbetts and Andrew Hodgins each singled.

Bangor is now 9-1. The Rams will host Hampden Academy at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday, May 18th at 7 p.m.

Brewer is now 5-5. They play in Bar Harbor against MDI on Wednesday, May 18th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game