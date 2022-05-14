Bangor Beats Brewer 5-2 in Lacrosse Exhibition [PHOTOS]
History was made at Doyle Field in Brewer on Saturday, May 14th when the Brewer Girl's Lacrosse Team took the field in their first exhibition with Bangor. The Rams won 5-2.
Olivia Mellot scored the first goal ever for the Brewer Girl's Lacrosse Team and Riley Umel tallied the second goal.
Check out photos from the game
Brewer-Bangor Girl's Lacrosse
The Brewer Girl's Lacrosse Team played Bangor on Saturday afternoon May 14th in their 1st ever exhibition game