Bangor Beats Brewer 5-2 in Lacrosse Exhibition [PHOTOS]

Bangor Beats Brewer 5-2 in Lacrosse Exhibition [PHOTOS]

Bangor-Brewer Girl's Lacrosse, May 14, 2022

History was made at Doyle Field in Brewer on Saturday, May 14th when the Brewer Girl's Lacrosse Team took the field in their first exhibition with Bangor. The Rams won 5-2.

Olivia Mellot scored the first goal ever for the Brewer Girl's Lacrosse Team and Riley Umel tallied the second goal.

Check out photos from the game

Brewer-Bangor Girl's Lacrosse

The Brewer Girl's Lacrosse Team played Bangor on Saturday afternoon May 14th in their 1st ever exhibition game
Categories: High School Sports, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top