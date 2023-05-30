Bangor Beats Brewer 8-1 in Season Finale

The Bangor Rams beat the Brewer Witches 8-1 on Senior Night in Brewer, on Tuesday, May 30th.

Taylor Clark picked up the win for the Rams, pitching a complete game. She allowed 7 hits and 1 run, striking out 7 and walking 2.

With Brewer starter Sarah Young ill, Brewer Coach Skip Estes turned to senior Morgan Downs. She allowed 9 hits and 8 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 5 and walked 3.

Cassidy Richardson blasted a home run for the Rams, and had a double, driving in 2 runs. Taylor Coombs went 2-4, with a double, driving in 3 runs. Ashley Schultz had 2 singles and drove in 2 runs. Emmie Streams, Cassidy Ireland, and Casey Carter all singled for Bangor.

Senior, Jordan Doak was 2-4 batting leadoff for the Witches. Senior Danielle Fenlason was 2-3, driving in a run. Asianna West, Jillian Ford and Madison Shaw all singled for Brewer.

Bangor with the win, finishes the regular season with a 7-9 record.

Brewer finishes the regular season with a 10-6 record.

Both teams will qualify for the playoffs.