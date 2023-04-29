Bangor Beats Brunswick 6-1 on the Road

The Bangor Rams beat the Brunswick Dragons 6-1 on the road Friday afternoon, April 28th, as Bangor pushed 3 runs across in the top of the 4th inning and 2 in the top of the 6th.

Matt Holmes took the mound 1st for the Bangor Rams and he went 6.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 10 and walked 3. Harrison Tapley came on to pitch the 7th and allowed 1 hit while striking out 1.

Bangor had 8 hits in the game. Jack Schuck and Gavin Glanville-True each had a pair of singles, with Schuck driving in 2 runs and Glanville-True driving in 1. Wyatt Stevens had a double. Jack Earl, Kyle Johnson and Teddy Stephenson each had a single.

Thomas Harvey started on the hill for the Dragons. He went 5.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, although just 3 were earned. He struck out and walked 3. Collin McCaffrey came on in relief, and pitched the final 1.1 innings. He gave up a hit and walked 2.

Collin McCaffrey and AJ Wolverton each had 2 hits, as the 1-2 hitters for Brunswick were a combined 4-6. Trevor Gerrish had the Dragon's other hit.

Bangor is now 3-1. They will travel to Skowhegan to play the River Hawks on Wednesday, May 3rd at 4 p.m.

Brunswick is now 2-1. They play host to the Camden Hills Windjammers on Tuesday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.

