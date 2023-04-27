Bangor Beats Old Town 15-6 [PHOTOS]

6 seemed to be the number of the night, on Thursday, April 27th when the Bangor Rams beat Old Town 15-6 at Mansfield Stadium. The Rams scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 3rd innings while the Coyotes scored 6 runs in the top of the 4th inning.

Wyatt Stevens went 6.2 innings for Bangor, allowing 11 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Harrison Tapley recorded the final out.

Old Town used 4 pitchers in the game. Jordan Craft started going 1.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 7 runs. He walked 6 and struck out 1. Owen Rand went 1.0 inning allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He walked 1. Ben Dickey recorded 2 outs and allowed 4 hits and 4 runs. He walked 2 and struck out 1. James Dumond pitched the final 3 innings allowing 2 runs and walked 2.

Dumond was 3-4 a the plate for the Coyotes. Lucas Moore had 2 singles. Gabe Gifford, Preston Vose, Brendan Mahaney, Alex McCannell, Matt Brawn and Aiden Gomm each had a single.

Matt Holmes was 3-4 with a double and triple driving in 3 runs for Bangor. Geo Socolow was 3-4 with a double. Kyle Johnson had a double and was 2-2 with a RBI. Gavin Glanville-True was 2-4 with a RBI. Jack Schuck, Wyatt Stevens and Jack Earl each had a single.

Bangor is now 2-1 and will play at Brunswick on Friday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

Old Town is 2-1 and will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, April 29th at 12 noon.

