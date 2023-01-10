Bangor Boys Fall to Lewiston 74-46 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team fell to the Lewiston Blue Devils 74-46 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Wednesday, January 10th.

Lewiston led 18-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-17 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter Yusuf Dakane scored 12 points, with 8 of those coming via 4 steals, as Lewiston outscored Bangor 26-18 to take a 50-35 lead.

Bangor was led by Matt Holmes with 10 points. Ryan Ford had 14 points. Harry Fitzpatrick had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 7-9 from the free throw line.

Lewiston was led by Yusuf Dakane who had a game-high 23 points including a 3-pointer. Jibril Holloman had 13 points. Mike Klick and Isaac Shannon each had a 3-pointer. Lewiston was 7-15 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 2-7. They host Windham on Friday, January 13th at 5 p.m.

Lewiston is 8-2. They host Deering on Tuesday, January 16th at 2 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lewiston Boys 18 6 26 24 74 Bangor Boys 7 10 18 11 46

Box Score

Lewiston

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abduriman Dakane 0 - - - - Yusuf Dakane 23 10 1 - 4 Yusuf Esse 1 - - 1 2 Adam Zeininger 5 2 - 1 1 Mike Klick 7 2 1 - - Jibril Holloman 13 5 - 3 4 Isaac Shannon 5 1 1 - - Eli Bigelow 8 3 - 2 4 Cohvan Langley 2 1 - - - Caed Langley 0 - - - - Jeffrey Randall 10 5 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 74 29 3 7 15

Bangor