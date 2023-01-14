Bangor Boys Fall to Windham [STATS]

The Bangor Boys outscored Windham 14-2 in the 3rd Quarter but had dug themselves too big of a whole in the 1st Half, and lost to Windham 57-45 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Friday night, January 13th.

Windham led 23-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-17 at the end of the 1st Half. With Bangor's 14-2 run in the 3rd Quarter, they cut Windham's lead to 41-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Windham dropped 10 3-pointers on Bangor and had 4 players in double-figures. Quinton Lindsay had 13 points with 1 3-pointer. Blake McPherson had 12 points, on 4 3-pointers. Adrian Moody had 11 points with 3 3-pointers and Creighty Dickson had 10 points. Owen Combes and Connor Janvrin each had a 3-pointer. Windham was 7-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Ryan Ford with a game-high 20 points including a 3-pointer. Matt Holmes had 14 points and Wyatt Stevens had a 3-pointer. Bangor was 7-11 from the free throw line.

Windham is now 3-7 and plays at Portland on Monday, January 16th at 5:30 p.m.

Bangor is now 2-8. They play host to Skowhegan on Tuesday, January 17th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Boys 23 16 2 16 57 Bangor Boys 12 5 14 14 45

Box Score

Windham

Adrian Moody 11 1 3 - 2 Owen Combes 6 - 1 3 5 Joseph Blige 0 - - - - Chase Wescott 0 - - - - Conor Janvrin 5 1 1 - - Tyrie James 0 - - - - Ben Ninziza 0 - - - - Blake McPherson 12 - 4 - - Quinton Lindsay 13 4 1 2 2 Erik Bowen 0 - - - - Creighty Dickson 10 4 - 2 3 Grant Coppi 0 - - - - Braycen Freese 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 10 10 7 12

Bangor