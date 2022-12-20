Bangor Boys Hang on to Beat Edward Little 34-31 [STATS]

The Bangor Rams Boy's Basketball Team hung on to beat the Edward Little Red Eddies 34-31 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 20th.

Bangor led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The 2nd Quarter was scoreless, and the Rams led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Half. Edward Little outscored Bangor in the 3rd Quarter 13-10 to cut Bangor's lead to 6 points 25-19.

Bangor was led by Damon Gonzalez who finished with 7 points. Ethan Baylor and Matt Holmes each had 6 points for the Rams. Bangor was 0-1 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Baylor had 2 3's, and Gonzalez and Wyatt Stevens each had a 3-pointer.

Edward Little was led by Eli St. Laurent who had 16 points including 4 3-pointers, 2 in the 4th Quarter. Tudum Monday had 6 points. Marshal Adams had a 3-pointer. The Red Eddies were 6-9 from the free throw line, but missed 3 free throws in the 4th Quarter.

Bangor is now 1-2. The Rams play at Lawrence on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Edward Little is 2-2. They play at home against Windham on Thursday, December 22nd at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Edward Little Boys 6 0 13 12 31 Bangor Boys 15 0 10 9 34

Box Score

Edward Little

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Eli St. Laurent 16 1 4 2 2 Tyler Turcotte 0 - - - - Marshal Adams 3 - 1 - 1 Joey Shea 0 - - - - Mohamed Adow 0 - - - - Tudum Monday 6 2 - 2 2 David Tunga 0 - - - - Connor Irish 0 - - - - Landon Cougle 4 2 - - 2 Owen Galway 0 - - - - Connor Turcotte 0 - - - - Maiwen Diing 2 - - 2 2 TJ Kramarz 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 31 5 5 6 9

Bangor