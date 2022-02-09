Bangor Boys’ Rally Comes Up Short Fall to Edward Little 64-55 [STATS]

Trailing by 25 points to Edward Little early in the 3rd Quarter, the Bangor Boys Basketball Team went full court pressure and Landon Clark exploded for 18 points to get within 4 points before falling 64-55 on Tuesday, February 8 on Senior Recognition Night.

Edward Little led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Eddies led 44-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game high 30 points. The Rams were 12-15 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Clark had 3 3's, while Keegan Cyr had 2 3-pointers and Ben Caron and Brayden Caron each having 1 3-pointer for Bangor

Edward Little was led by John Shea with 26 points while Pat Anthoine had 18 points. They were were 10-12 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Marshal Adams had 3 3-pointers with Anthoine having 2 3's and Eli St.Laurent having 1 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 6-10 with 2 games remaining. They play at Oxford Hills on Wedneday February 9th and then close out the regular season at Brewer on Thursday, February 10th. The Bangor-Brewer game will be live-streamed on Ticket TV

Edward Little is 15-2 and closes out the season on Wednesday February 10th against Lewiston

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Edward Little Boys 17 14 13 20 64 Bangor Boys 5 5 26 19 55

Box Score

Edward Little

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Pat Anthoine 18 6 4 2 4 4 3 Jason Brooker 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Marshal Adams 9 3 0 3 0 0 10 John Shea 26 10 10 0 6 8 11 Conor Burtchell 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Hamza Sheikh 6 3 3 0 0 0 14 Moahamad Adow 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Tudum Monday 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Landon Cougle 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Eli St. Laurent 3 1 0 1 0 0 30 Tyler Turcotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 TJ Kramarz 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mikey Chaput 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 64 24 18 6 10 12

Bangor