Bangor Boys&#8217; Rally Comes Up Short Fall to Edward Little 64-55 [STATS]

Bangor Boys’ Rally Comes Up Short Fall to Edward Little 64-55 [STATS]

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Trailing by 25 points to Edward Little early in the 3rd Quarter, the Bangor Boys Basketball Team went full court pressure and Landon Clark exploded for 18 points  to get within 4 points  before falling 64-55 on Tuesday, February 8 on Senior Recognition Night.

Edward Little led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Eddies led 44-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game high 30 points. The Rams were 12-15 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Clark had 3 3's, while Keegan Cyr had 2 3-pointers and Ben Caron and Brayden Caron each having 1 3-pointer for Bangor

Edward Little was led by John Shea with 26 points while Pat Anthoine had 18 points. They were were 10-12 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Marshal Adams had 3 3-pointers with Anthoine having 2 3's and Eli St.Laurent having 1 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 6-10 with 2 games remaining. They play at Oxford Hills on Wedneday February 9th and then close out the regular season at Brewer on Thursday, February 10th. The Bangor-Brewer game will be live-streamed on Ticket TV

Edward Little is 15-2 and closes out the season on Wednesday February 10th against Lewiston

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Edward Little Boys1714132064
Bangor Boys55261955

Box Score

Edward Little

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Pat Anthoine1864244
3Jason Brooker000000
5Marshal Adams930300
10John Shea261010068
11Conor Burtchell211000
12Hamza Sheikh633000
14Moahamad Adow000000
21Tudum Monday000000
22Landon Cougle000000
23Eli St. Laurent310100
30Tyler Turcotte000000
32TJ Kramarz000000
35Mikey Chaput000000
TOTALS64241861012

Bangor

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Colby Leavitt311012
1Ben Caron521100
2Keegan Cyr620200
10Wyatt Stevens000000
11Landon Clark3096399
13Max Clark621112
15Ryan Howard000000
20Luke Missbrenner000000
22Colton Emerson000000
23Brayden Caron000000
30Kadin Thomas000000
33Scott Fahey000000
44Connor Boone000000
44Jackson Varenkamp522012
50Jackson Vorenkamp000000
55Seth Mikalic000000
TOTALS55181171215

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top