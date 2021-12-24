Bangor Boys Top Lawrence 71-49 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team defeated Lawrence High School 71-49 on Thursday, December 23r at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Bangor led 20-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored the Bulldogs 19-4 to take a 39-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 57-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Rams had 13 players scoring and were led by Landon Clark with a game high 21 points. Max Clark, Colten Emerson and Brayden Caron each had 8 points. Bangor was 3-5 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers on the night. Keegan Cyr and Brayden Caron each ha 2 3-pointers with Ben Caron and Landon Clark each chipping in 1 3-pointer.

Lawrence had 3 players in double figures. Connor Nutting had a team-high 16 points. Dane Zawitowski had 11 points and Parker Higgins finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs were 4-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Zawitowski had all of Lawrence's 3-pointers.

Bangor is now 4-1 and will play at Hampden Academy on Tuesday December 28th at 7 p.m.

Lawrence is 2-2 and will play host to Skowhegan on Tuesday, December 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Lawrence Boys154151549
Bangor Boys2019181471

Box Score

Lawrence

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Cade Scott12110002
3Dane Zawistowski111413001
10Conner Nutting116880001
11Parker Higgins110550000
12Cohen Lawrence10000000
13Andrew Trombley11000123
14Lucas Campbell12110031
20Gavin Lunt13000341
21Michael Hamlin12110001
22Noah Lambert10000000
23Hunter Ler10000000
24Matthew Trombley12110002
TOTALS149211834912

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
0Colby Leavitt14220001
1Ben Caron13101001
2Keegan Cyr16202001
10Wyatt Stevens11000120
11Landon Clark121981231
13Max Clark18440000
15Ryan Howard14220000
20Luke Missbrenner10000001
22Colton Emerson18440002
23Brayden Caron18312000
30Kadin Thomas12110000
33Scott Fahey12110000
44Connor Boone12110000
50Jackson Varenkamp10000000
55Seth Michalib12110001
TOTALS17131256358
