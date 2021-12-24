Bangor Boys Top Lawrence 71-49 [STATS]
The Bangor Boys Basketball Team defeated Lawrence High School 71-49 on Thursday, December 23r at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.
Bangor led 20-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored the Bulldogs 19-4 to take a 39-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 57-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Rams had 13 players scoring and were led by Landon Clark with a game high 21 points. Max Clark, Colten Emerson and Brayden Caron each had 8 points. Bangor was 3-5 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers on the night. Keegan Cyr and Brayden Caron each ha 2 3-pointers with Ben Caron and Landon Clark each chipping in 1 3-pointer.
Lawrence had 3 players in double figures. Connor Nutting had a team-high 16 points. Dane Zawitowski had 11 points and Parker Higgins finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs were 4-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Zawitowski had all of Lawrence's 3-pointers.
Bangor is now 4-1 and will play at Hampden Academy on Tuesday December 28th at 7 p.m.
Lawrence is 2-2 and will play host to Skowhegan on Tuesday, December 28th at 7:30 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lawrence Boys
|15
|4
|15
|15
|49
|Bangor Boys
|20
|19
|18
|14
|71
Box Score
Lawrence
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Cade Scott
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Dane Zawistowski
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Conner Nutting
|1
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Parker Higgins
|1
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Cohen Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Andrew Trombley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|14
|Lucas Campbell
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|20
|Gavin Lunt
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|21
|Michael Hamlin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Noah Lambert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Ler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Matthew Trombley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|49
|21
|18
|3
|4
|9
|12
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|0
|Colby Leavitt
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ben Caron
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Wyatt Stevens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|11
|Landon Clark
|1
|21
|9
|8
|1
|2
|3
|1
|13
|Max Clark
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ryan Howard
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Luke Missbrenner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Colton Emerson
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|Brayden Caron
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Kadin Thomas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Scott Fahey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Connor Boone
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Jackson Varenkamp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Seth Michalib
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|71
|31
|25
|6
|3
|5
|8