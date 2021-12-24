Bangor Boys Top Lawrence 71-49 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team defeated Lawrence High School 71-49 on Thursday, December 23r at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Bangor led 20-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored the Bulldogs 19-4 to take a 39-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 57-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Rams had 13 players scoring and were led by Landon Clark with a game high 21 points. Max Clark, Colten Emerson and Brayden Caron each had 8 points. Bangor was 3-5 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers on the night. Keegan Cyr and Brayden Caron each ha 2 3-pointers with Ben Caron and Landon Clark each chipping in 1 3-pointer.

Lawrence had 3 players in double figures. Connor Nutting had a team-high 16 points. Dane Zawitowski had 11 points and Parker Higgins finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs were 4-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Zawitowski had all of Lawrence's 3-pointers.

Bangor is now 4-1 and will play at Hampden Academy on Tuesday December 28th at 7 p.m.

Lawrence is 2-2 and will play host to Skowhegan on Tuesday, December 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Boys 15 4 15 15 49 Bangor Boys 20 19 18 14 71

Box Score

Lawrence

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Cade Scott 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 Dane Zawistowski 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 1 10 Conner Nutting 1 16 8 8 0 0 0 1 11 Parker Higgins 1 10 5 5 0 0 0 0 12 Cohen Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Andrew Trombley 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 14 Lucas Campbell 1 2 1 1 0 0 3 1 20 Gavin Lunt 1 3 0 0 0 3 4 1 21 Michael Hamlin 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 Noah Lambert 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Hunter Ler 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Matthew Trombley 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 TOTALS 1 49 21 18 3 4 9 12

Bangor