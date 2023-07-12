Bangor East 11-12 Baseball Wins District 3 Tournament Advance to States
Congratulations to the Bangor East 11-12 All-Star Baseball Team who defeated Hermon on Wednesday afternoon 12-2 to advance to the State Tournament.
The game was played in Hampden on July 12th.
The Bangor East All-Stars are coached by Jason Harvey, assisted by Mark Owens and Jake Caron.
Members of the team include
- Max Noyes
- Spencer Weston
- Drew Harvey
- Mason Bond
- Nathan Caron
- Noah Owens
- Dylan Jaime-Hews
- Max Prill
- Emmett Salley
- Max Kenney
- Patrick Guite
- Aiden Craig
