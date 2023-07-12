Bangor East 11-12 Baseball Wins District 3 Tournament Advance to States

Bangor East 11-12 All-Stars District 3 Champions 2023 Photo Cary Weston

Congratulations to the Bangor East 11-12 All-Star Baseball Team who defeated Hermon on Wednesday afternoon 12-2 to advance to the State Tournament.

The game was played in Hampden on July 12th.

The Bangor East All-Stars are coached by Jason Harvey, assisted by Mark Owens and Jake Caron.

Members of the team include

  • Max Noyes
  • Spencer Weston
  • Drew Harvey
  • Mason Bond
  • Nathan Caron
  • Noah Owens
  • Dylan Jaime-Hews
  • Max Prill
  • Emmett Salley
  • Max Kenney
  • Patrick Guite
  • Aiden Craig
Categories: Maine Sports
