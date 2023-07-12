Bangor East 11-12 Baseball Wins District 3 Tournament Advance to States

Congratulations to the Bangor East 11-12 All-Star Baseball Team who defeated Hermon on Wednesday afternoon 12-2 to advance to the State Tournament.

The game was played in Hampden on July 12th.

The Bangor East All-Stars are coached by Jason Harvey, assisted by Mark Owens and Jake Caron.

Members of the team include

Max Noyes

Spencer Weston

Drew Harvey

Mason Bond

Nathan Caron

Noah Owens

Dylan Jaime-Hews

Max Prill

Emmett Salley

Max Kenney

Patrick Guite

Aiden Craig