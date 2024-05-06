Speedway 95 May 4th [RESULTS]

Speedway 95 in Hermon opened for the season on Saturday, May 4th. Here are the results.

Joey Doyon of Frankfort won the 10 lap qualifier in the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks, which placed him on the pole for the 30 lap main event. Doyon powered to the lead at the drop of the green, but was soon challenged by Jordan Pearson of Thorndike, who started fifth. Doyon led with Pearson on his bumper until lap 19, when Pearson dove to the inside and wrestled the lead away from Doyon. On a lap 21 restart, Doyon took off when the green flag flew and regained the lead. Pearson stayed right on his bumper but was unable to pass Doyon in the closing laps. Doyon, driving the same car he last won a race in in 2020, took the checkers with Pearson still glued to his bumper. James Goodman of Carmel finished third, with Mike Overlock of Franklin and Doug Day of Glenburn rounding out the top five.

Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn took over the lead in the 30 lap Dysart’s Late Model feature on lap 3 when leaders Wayne Parritt of Steuben and Todd Lawrence of Levant tangled briefly and lost their positions. Blanchard led from then to the finish, picking up his first win of the season. Parritt recovered to finish second with Lawrence coming home third, James Doucette of Skowhegan finished fourth with Therron Langley of Greenbush in fifth.

In the Coca-Cola Cage Runners, Ben Ashline of Winthrop held off Horace Crawford of Troy for the whole 25 lap distance of the main event, maintaining the lead through several restarts due to caution flags slowing the racing action. Crawford finished second while Nicholas Bickford of Etna passed Casey Bellows of Fairfield with five laps to go to claim the third spot. Bellows finished fourth with Jeffrey Burdett of Otis claiming fifth.

Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont led all 25 laps of the Casella Recycling Sport-Four feature with Jason Morse of Hermon finishing in second. Third place went to Delaney Dunn of Otis in her maiden run in the division, with Andrew McTague of Frankfort and Trey Brown of Winterport both nursing ailing cars to fourth and fifth respectively.

Racing will continue at Speedway 95 on Saturday, May 11, with four divisions of regular racing and the first appearance of the season of the New England Ladies Racing Tour.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 4 Wayne Parritt, Steuben

3. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

4. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

5. 11 Therron Langley, Greenbush

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS STREET STOCKS:

1. 51 Joey Doyon, Frankfort

2. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike

3. 77 James Goodman, Carmel

4. 03 Mike Overlock,, Franklin

5. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT-FOURS:

1. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

2. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

3. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

4. 28 Andrew McTague Jr. Frankfort

5. 33 Trey Brown. Winterport

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 00A Ben Ashline, Winthrop

2. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

3. 12 Nicholas Bickford, Etna

4. 25 Casey Bellows, Fairfield

5. 9X Jeffrey Burditt. Otis