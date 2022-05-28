Bangor Finishes 1st in Girls and Boys PVC Large School Track and Field Meet – MDI Girl’s 2nd, 3-Way Tie for Boy’s 2nd Place

The PVC Large School Track Meet was held at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday, May 28th finishing before the rain and thunder rolled through in the afternoon. When all the throwing, running and jumping was done the Bangor Girl's and Boy's finished 1st. The MDI Girls were 2nd and there was a 3-way time for 2nd place in the Boy's Team results.

Here are the Team results

Boy's Team Results

1. Bangor - 115

2. Brewer, Old Town and Ellsworth - 80

5. Presque Isle and MDI - 58

7. John Bapst and Hampden Academy - 41

9. Hermon - 34

10 Caribou - 2

Girl's Team Results

1. Bangor - 211.50

2. MDI - 101.33

3. Brewer - 80.66

4. Old Town - 80

5. Ellsworth - 43

6. Presque Isle - 32.50

7. John Bapst - 21

8. Hampden Academy - 8

9. Caribou - 2

You can click HERE for the individual results.