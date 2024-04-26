Ellsworth Girls, Bangor Christian/Ellsworth Boys Win Track and Field Meet at Ellsworth April 25th

The Ellsworth Girls Track and Field Teams won the Track Meet at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, April 25th. The Bangor Christian and Ellsworth Boys Track and Field Teams Tied for 1st

Girl's Team Results

Ellsworth -126 Bangor Christian - 117 Mattanawcook Academy- 55 Jonesport Beals - 26 Hermon - 23

Boy's Team Results

1. Bangor Christian and Ellsworth - 133

3. Hermon - 42

4. Mattanawcook Academy - 32

5. Jonesport Beals - 5

