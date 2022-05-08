Bangor Girls and Boys Track Finish 1st, Old Town 2nd

The Bangor Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams finished 1st in the 6-team meet held at Old Town High School on Saturday, May 7th. The Old Town Girls and Boys Teams finished 2nd. Here are the full Team results.

Competing were Bangor, Dexter, Deer Isle-Stonighton, Old Town, Penquis and Piscataquis High Schools.

Girls

Bangor - 308 Old Town - 178 Deer Isle-Stonington - 26 Piscataquis - 24 Dexter - 2

Boys

Bangor - 158 Old Town - 118 Dexter - 54 Penquis - 4 Piscataquis - 1

