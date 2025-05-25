The Bangor Girls and Lewiston Boys Track & Field Teams won the River City Rivals Meet held on Saturday May 24th at Edward Little High School in Auburn.

Competing were teams from Bangor, Brewer, Edward Little and Lewiston.

The Girl's Team Results were

1 - Bangor - 192

Tied 2 - Brewer and Lewiston - 115

4. - Edward Little - 88

To see all the individual Girl's events CLICK HERE

The Boy's Team Results were

Lewiston - 203 Bangor - 128 Edward Little - 116 Brewer - 98

To see all the individual Boy's events CLICK HERE

Congratulations to the following athletes who won multiple events

Lauren Vanidestine - Brewer - 1st in 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

Jenni Flynn - Lewiston - 1st in 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Josia Katroli - Lewiston - 1st in Long Jump and High Jump

Ryker Paradis - Lewiston -1st in Shop Put and Discus Throw.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

Get our free mobile app

;