Bangor Girls Basketball Team Beats Old Town 40-21

The Bangor Girl's Basketball team beat Old Town 40-21 in a preseason basketball game on Saturday, November 30th at Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School.

Bangor led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 34-11 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark and Lucy O'Connell who each had 9 points. Clark, O'Connell and Dalaney Horr each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-5 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Taylor Madden with 6 points and Taylor Loring had 5 points. Loring had a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were 8-10 from the free throw line.

Old Town opens the season Thursday night, December 5th, at home, against the Ellsworth Eagles at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast by our sister station WDEA AM 1370. The game will also be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Bangor opens the season on Friday, December 6th at 6 p.m. at Portland.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the scorebooks.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Coyote Girls 6 2 3 10 21 Bangor Girls 2024-25 15 11 8 6 40

Box Score

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 6 2 - 2 2 Natalie Fournier 1 - - 1 2 Taylor Loring 5 - 1 2 2 Sophie Morgan 0 - - - - Eliabeth Magoon 0 - - - - G Madden 0 - - - - C Kanyana 0 - - - - L Ketch 3 1 - 1 2 Karina Dumond 2 1 - - - E Ketch 4 1 - 2 2 TOTALS 21 5 1 8 10

Bangor