Bangor Girls Basketball Team Beats Old Town 40-21

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girl's Basketball team beat Old Town 40-21 in a preseason basketball game on Saturday, November 30th at Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School.

Bangor led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 34-11 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark and Lucy O'Connell who each had 9 points. Clark, O'Connell and Dalaney Horr each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-5 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Taylor Madden with 6 points and Taylor Loring had 5 points. Loring had a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were 8-10 from the free throw line.

Old Town opens the season Thursday night, December 5th, at home, against the Ellsworth Eagles at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast by our sister station WDEA AM 1370. The game will also be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Bangor opens the season on Friday, December 6th at 6 p.m. at Portland.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the scorebooks.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Coyote Girls6231021
Bangor Girls 2024-2515118640

 

Box Score

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden62-22
Natalie Fournier1--12
Taylor Loring5-122
Sophie Morgan0----
Eliabeth Magoon0----
G Madden0----
C Kanyana0----
L Ketch31-12
Karina Dumond21---
E Ketch41-22
TOTALS2151810

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Georgie Stephenson21---
Gabbie Spreng21---
Gabbie Roy0----
Avery Clark931--
Lucy O'Connell931--
Kali Snowden0----
Dalaney Horr511--
Ayzlynn Gifford42---
Clara Oldenburg31-11
Emily Caulkins0----
Ava Syphers31-12
Emily Adams31-12
TOTALS4014335
