Bangor Girls Beat Greely 41-29 in Preseason Game [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Greely 41-29 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday, November 28th.

The score was tied 8-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Bangor led 21-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 30-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Mimi Queen and Emily Adams who each had 10 points. Dalaney Horr had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Greely was led by Zada Smith and Avery Bush who each had 7 points. Grier Wright and Zada Smith each had a 3-pointer. Greely was 3-8 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

If you are a coach or manager of a basketball team, we would love to have you send us a copy of your scorebook!. A photo may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660. We will then create a box score and recap. We need to receive the information within 24 hours of the game to get this done.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Greely Girls 8 5 11 5 29 Bangor Girls 8 13 9 11 41

Box Score

Greely

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Grier Wright 5 1 1 - - Cece Berthiaume 2 - - 2 4 Kylie Cooper 0 - - - - Molly Partridge 0 - - - - Asja Helman 2 1 - - - Avery Butler 0 - - - - Lauren Hester 2 1 - - - Abi Livingston 0 - - - - Keelsey Crocker 0 - - - - Avery Bush 7 3 - 1 3 Hannah Hussey 4 2 - - 1 Fiona MacArthur 0 - - - - Zada Smith 7 2 1 - - Lily Wawrstein 0 - - - - Haley Stewart 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 29 10 2 3 8

Bangor