Bangor Girls Beat Greely 41-29 in Preseason Game [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Greely 41-29 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday, November 28th.
The score was tied 8-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Bangor led 21-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 30-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Mimi Queen and Emily Adams who each had 10 points. Dalaney Horr had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 8-15 from the free throw line.
Greely was led by Zada Smith and Avery Bush who each had 7 points. Grier Wright and Zada Smith each had a 3-pointer. Greely was 3-8 from the free throw line.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Greely Girls
|8
|5
|11
|5
|29
|Bangor Girls
|8
|13
|9
|11
|41
Box Score
Greely
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Grier Wright
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Cece Berthiaume
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|Kylie Cooper
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Molly Partridge
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Asja Helman
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Butler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lauren Hester
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Abi Livingston
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Keelsey Crocker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Bush
|7
|3
|-
|1
|3
|Hannah Hussey
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|Fiona MacArthur
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zada Smith
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Lily Wawrstein
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Haley Stewart
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|29
|10
|2
|3
|8
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Gabbie Spreng
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carley Andrews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Clark
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Lucy O'Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Roy
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Kali Snowden
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Dalaney Horr
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Clara Oldenburg
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Emily Caulkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Raymond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaycee Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mimi Quinn
|10
|4
|-
|2
|4
|Ava Syphers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Emily Adams
|10
|4
|-
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|41
|15
|1
|8
|15