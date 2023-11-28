Bangor Girls Beat Greely 41-29 in Preseason Game [STATS]

Bangor Girls Beat Greely 41-29 in Preseason Game [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Greely 41-29 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday, November 28th.

The score was tied 8-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Bangor led 21-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 30-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Mimi Queen and Emily Adams who each had 10 points. Dalaney Horr had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Greely was led by Zada Smith and Avery Bush who each had 7 points. Grier Wright and Zada Smith each had a 3-pointer. Greely was 3-8 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

If you are a coach or manager of a basketball team, we would love to have you send us a copy of your scorebook!. A photo may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660. We will then create a box score and recap. We need to receive the information within 24 hours of the game to get this done.

Get our free mobile app

Line Score

1234T
Greely Girls8511529
Bangor Girls81391141

 

Box Score

Greely

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Grier Wright511--
Cece Berthiaume2--24
Kylie Cooper0----
Molly Partridge0----
Asja Helman21---
Avery Butler0----
Lauren Hester21---
Abi Livingston0----
Keelsey Crocker0----
Avery Bush73-13
Hannah Hussey42--1
Fiona MacArthur0----
Zada Smith721--
Lily Wawrstein0----
Haley Stewart0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2910238

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabbie Spreng0----
Carley Andrews0----
Avery Clark63---
Lucy O'Connell0----
Gabby Roy52-12
Kali Snowden31-11
Dalaney Horr61112
Clara Oldenburg1--12
Emily Caulkins0----
Gabby Raymond0----
Jaycee Thomas0----
Mimi Quinn104-24
Ava Syphers0---2
Emily Adams104-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS41151815
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket