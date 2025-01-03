Bangor Girls Beat Oxford Hills 40-39 Thursday [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team knocked off the top-seeded Oxford Hills Vikings, 40-39 on Thursday, January 2nd in Bangor.
Bangor jumped out to a 21-14 lead in the 1st Quarter. The Rams led 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 35-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 13 points and 2 3-pointers. Dalaney Horr had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Ayzlynn Gifford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line
Oxford Hills was led by Ella Pelletier with 25 points. Gabble Tibbets had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 4-6 from the free throw line.
Oxford Hills is now 6-2 and will host Mount Blue on Saturday, January 4th at 12 noon.
Bangor is now 5-3 and will play at Windham on Saturday, January 4th at 1 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the scorebook.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Oxford Hills Girls
|14
|4
|12
|9
|39
|Bangor Girls
|21
|5
|9
|5
|40
Box Score
Oxford Hills
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Avery Marston
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harley Warner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ella Pelletier
|25
|11
|-
|3
|4
|Gabbie Tibbetts
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Kayla Palmer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddy Herrick
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Lydia Goyette
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Cooper
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madeline Poland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sophie Estes
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Maddy Olivera
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|39
|16
|1
|4
|6
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Georgie Stephenson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabbie Spreng
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabbie Roy
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Avery Clark
|13
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Lucy O'Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kali Snowden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dalaney Horr
|12
|3
|2
|-
|-
|Ayzlynn Gifford
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Clara Oldenburg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Caulkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ava Syphers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Adams
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|40
|11
|5
|3
|6