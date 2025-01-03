Bangor Girls Beat Oxford Hills 40-39 Thursday [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team knocked off the top-seeded Oxford Hills Vikings, 40-39 on Thursday, January 2nd in Bangor.

Bangor jumped out to a 21-14 lead in the 1st Quarter. The Rams led 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 35-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 13 points and 2 3-pointers. Dalaney Horr had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Ayzlynn Gifford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line

Oxford Hills was led by Ella Pelletier with 25 points. Gabble Tibbets had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 4-6 from the free throw line.

Oxford Hills is now 6-2 and will host Mount Blue on Saturday, January 4th at 12 noon.

Bangor is now 5-3 and will play at Windham on Saturday, January 4th at 1 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the scorebook.

Line Score

1234T
Oxford Hills Girls14412939
Bangor Girls2159540

 

Box Score

Oxford Hills

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Avery Marston0----
Harley Warner0----
Ella Pelletier2511-34
Gabbie Tibbetts511--
Kayla Palmer0----
Maddy Herrick52-12
Lydia Goyette21---
Emma Cooper0----
Madeline Poland0----
Sophie Estes21---
Maddy Olivera0----
TOTALS3916146

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Georgie Stephenson0----
Gabbie Spreng0----
Gabbie Roy52-12
Avery Clark133212
Lucy O'Connell0----
Kali Snowden0----
Dalaney Horr1232--
Ayzlynn Gifford931--
Clara Oldenburg0----
Emily Caulkins0----
Ava Syphers0----
Emily Adams1--12
TOTALS4011536
