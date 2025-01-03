Bangor Girls Beat Oxford Hills 40-39 Thursday [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team knocked off the top-seeded Oxford Hills Vikings, 40-39 on Thursday, January 2nd in Bangor.

Bangor jumped out to a 21-14 lead in the 1st Quarter. The Rams led 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 35-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 13 points and 2 3-pointers. Dalaney Horr had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Ayzlynn Gifford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line

Oxford Hills was led by Ella Pelletier with 25 points. Gabble Tibbets had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 4-6 from the free throw line.

Oxford Hills is now 6-2 and will host Mount Blue on Saturday, January 4th at 12 noon.

Bangor is now 5-3 and will play at Windham on Saturday, January 4th at 1 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the scorebook.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Oxford Hills Girls 14 4 12 9 39 Bangor Girls 21 5 9 5 40

Box Score

Oxford Hills

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Avery Marston 0 - - - - Harley Warner 0 - - - - Ella Pelletier 25 11 - 3 4 Gabbie Tibbetts 5 1 1 - - Kayla Palmer 0 - - - - Maddy Herrick 5 2 - 1 2 Lydia Goyette 2 1 - - - Emma Cooper 0 - - - - Madeline Poland 0 - - - - Sophie Estes 2 1 - - - Maddy Olivera 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 16 1 4 6

Bangor