Bangor Girls Defeat Hampden Academy 29-26 in Low Scoring Game [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team defeated Hampden Academy 29-26 in a low scoring game on Tuesday, December 28th at Red Barry Gym in Bangor.

Hampden Academy took the early lead 8-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bangor outscored the Broncos in the 2nd Quarter 10-3 to take a 16-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 24-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Laela Martinez and Abbie Quinn each of whom had 8 points. Emmie Streams chipped in 7 points. The Rams were 3-8 from the free throw line. Bangor tossed in 4 3-pointers on the night. Laela Martinez had 2 3's, while Emmie Streams and Lily Chandler each had 1 3-pointer

Hampden Academy was led by Emma Haskell with a game-high 12 points. Bella McLaughlin had 6 points and Lauren Voteur 5 points. The Broncos were 3-6 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Haskell and McLaughlin each chipped in 2 3-pointers while Taylor Gardner had Hampden Academy's other 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 4-2 on the season and is set to host Windham on Thursday, December 30th at 2:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 4-22 and is set to host Cheverus on Thursday, December 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Girls 8 3 9 6 26 Bangor Girls 6 10 8 5 29

Box Score

Hampden Academy

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 5 Ella Carlisle 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Lucy Wiles 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 Emma Haskell 1 12 4 2 2 2 2 1 12 Bella McLaughlin 1 6 2 0 2 0 2 5 13 Taylor Gardner 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 2 15 Sadie Campbell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Logan Daigle 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Caitlin Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Camryn Neal 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Destiny Mooers 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Josie Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Kennedy Fortin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Taya Archer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Lauren Voteur 1 5 2 2 0 1 2 3 TOTALS 1 26 9 4 5 3 6 13

Bangor