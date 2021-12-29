Bangor Girls Defeat Hampden Academy 29-26 in Low Scoring Game [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team defeated Hampden Academy 29-26 in a low scoring game on Tuesday, December 28th at Red Barry Gym in Bangor.
Hampden Academy took the early lead 8-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bangor outscored the Broncos in the 2nd Quarter 10-3 to take a 16-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 24-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Laela Martinez and Abbie Quinn each of whom had 8 points. Emmie Streams chipped in 7 points. The Rams were 3-8 from the free throw line. Bangor tossed in 4 3-pointers on the night. Laela Martinez had 2 3's, while Emmie Streams and Lily Chandler each had 1 3-pointer
Hampden Academy was led by Emma Haskell with a game-high 12 points. Bella McLaughlin had 6 points and Lauren Voteur 5 points. The Broncos were 3-6 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Haskell and McLaughlin each chipped in 2 3-pointers while Taylor Gardner had Hampden Academy's other 3-pointer.
Bangor is now 4-2 on the season and is set to host Windham on Thursday, December 30th at 2:30 p.m.
Hampden Academy is now 4-22 and is set to host Cheverus on Thursday, December 30th at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hampden Girls
|8
|3
|9
|6
|26
|Bangor Girls
|6
|10
|8
|5
|29
Box Score
Hampden Academy
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|5
|Ella Carlisle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Lucy Wiles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Emma Haskell
|1
|12
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|12
|Bella McLaughlin
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|13
|Taylor Gardner
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Sadie Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Daigle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Caitlin Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Camryn Neal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Destiny Mooers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Josie Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Kennedy Fortin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Taya Archer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Lauren Voteur
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|TOTALS
|1
|26
|9
|4
|5
|3
|6
|13
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Carmen Maddix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Emmie Streams
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Samantha Erb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Cassidy Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Laela Martinez
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Rae Barron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lane Barron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mimi Quinn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Lily Chandler
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Taylor Coombs
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|32
|Lily Rice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Abbie Quinn
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|29
|11
|7
|4
|3
|8
|7