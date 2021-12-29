Bangor Girls Defeat Hampden Academy 29-26 in Low Scoring Game [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team defeated Hampden Academy 29-26 in a low scoring game on Tuesday, December 28th at Red Barry Gym in Bangor.

Hampden Academy took the early lead 8-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bangor outscored the Broncos in the 2nd Quarter 10-3 to take a 16-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 24-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Laela Martinez and Abbie Quinn each of whom had 8 points. Emmie Streams chipped in 7 points. The Rams were 3-8 from the free throw line. Bangor tossed in 4 3-pointers on the night. Laela Martinez had 2 3's, while Emmie Streams and Lily Chandler each had 1 3-pointer

Hampden Academy was led by Emma Haskell with a game-high 12 points. Bella McLaughlin had 6 points and Lauren Voteur 5 points. The Broncos were 3-6 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Haskell and McLaughlin each chipped in 2 3-pointers while Taylor Gardner had Hampden Academy's other 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 4-2 on the season and is set to host Windham on Thursday, December 30th at 2:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 4-22 and is set to host Cheverus on Thursday, December 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Hampden Girls839626
Bangor Girls6108529

Box Score

Hampden Academy

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
5Ella Carlisle10000000
10Lucy Wiles10000002
11Emma Haskell112422221
12Bella McLaughlin16202025
13Taylor Gardner13101002
15Sadie Campbell10000000
21Logan Daigle10000000
22Caitlin Murphy10000000
30Camryn Neal10000000
31Destiny Mooers10000000
33Josie Smith10000000
35Kennedy Fortin10000000
41Taya Archer10000000
45Lauren Voteur15220123
TOTALS1269453613

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Carmen Maddix10000000
3Emmie Streams17321011
4Samantha Erb10000000
10Cassidy Ireland10000000
12Laela Martinez18312000
20Rae Barron10000000
21Lane Barron10000000
23Mimi Quinn10000000
24Lily Chandler13101002
30Taylor Coombs13110132
32Lily Rice10000000
33Abbie Quinn18330242
TOTALS1291174387
