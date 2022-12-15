Bangor Girls Defeat Nokomis 56-38 [STATS]

Photo Bonnie Popper

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team defeated Nokomis 56-38 in Newport on Tuesday night, December 13th.

Bangor jumped out to a 22-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Rams led 32-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 42-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Cassidy Ireland who had 16 points including 3 3-pointers. Abbie Quinn had 13 points. Bangor was 5-10 from the free throw line and drained 9 3-pointers. In addition to Ireland's 3 3-pointers, Carmen Maddix, Emmie Streams and Azylynn Gifford each had 2 3-pointers.

Nokomis was led by Camryn King who had a game-high 20 points including 2 3-pointers. Addison Hawthorne had 8 points. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 2-0. The Rams host the Deering Rams on Friday December 16th at 6:30 p.m.

The Warriors are 0-1. They travel to Brewer to play the Witches on Friday December 16th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Nokomis Coach Crockett for the stats.

Line Score

   1   2   3   4   T
Bangor Girls2210101456
Nokomis  Girls41251738

 

Box Score

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carmen Maddix7-212
Emmie Streams6-2--
Cassidy Ireland163312
Ayzlynn Gifford7-212
Teagan Atherly0----
Avery Clark0----
Emily Adams0----
Dalaney Horr0----
Taylor Coombs63---
Lily Rice1--12
Abbie Quinn136-12
TEAM0----
TOTALS56129510

Nokomis

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Camryn King206224
Emberli Michaud0----
Danica Migliore0----
Alexa Brann0----
Kristen Condon0----
Eliya Drummond0----
Raegan King63--1
Brianna Townsend41-22
Emma Marble0----
Brylee Beaulieu0----
Alaina Donahue0----
Addison Hawthorne81-68
Elizabeth Parker0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS381121015
