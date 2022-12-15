Bangor Girls Defeat Nokomis 56-38 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team defeated Nokomis 56-38 in Newport on Tuesday night, December 13th.

Bangor jumped out to a 22-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Rams led 32-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 42-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Cassidy Ireland who had 16 points including 3 3-pointers. Abbie Quinn had 13 points. Bangor was 5-10 from the free throw line and drained 9 3-pointers. In addition to Ireland's 3 3-pointers, Carmen Maddix, Emmie Streams and Azylynn Gifford each had 2 3-pointers.

Nokomis was led by Camryn King who had a game-high 20 points including 2 3-pointers. Addison Hawthorne had 8 points. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 2-0. The Rams host the Deering Rams on Friday December 16th at 6:30 p.m.

The Warriors are 0-1. They travel to Brewer to play the Witches on Friday December 16th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Nokomis Coach Crockett for the stats.

We are looking for reports from all high school basketball games, wrestling matches and swim meets this winter. Please either email results (copies of book) to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor Girls 22 10 10 14 56 Nokomis Girls 4 12 5 17 38

Box Score

Bangor

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Carmen Maddix 7 - 2 1 2 Emmie Streams 6 - 2 - - Cassidy Ireland 16 3 3 1 2 Ayzlynn Gifford 7 - 2 1 2 Teagan Atherly 0 - - - - Avery Clark 0 - - - - Emily Adams 0 - - - - Dalaney Horr 0 - - - - Taylor Coombs 6 3 - - - Lily Rice 1 - - 1 2 Abbie Quinn 13 6 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 56 12 9 5 10

Nokomis