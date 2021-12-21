Bangor Girls Double-Up Edward Little 59-26 [STATS]

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Bangor Rams Girls Basketball Team defeated Edward Little 59-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, December 21st.

Bangor jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 32-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 50-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Emmie Streams who had a game-high 16 points. Abbie Quinn finished with 14 points for the Rams. Bangor was 5-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers, all by Emmie Streams.

Edward Little was led by Olivia Coachman with 7 points. The Red Eddies were 6-10 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 by Layla Facchiano and the other by Rachel Penny.

Bangor is now 3-1 on the season and will travel to Fairfield to play Lawrence on Thursday, December 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Edward Little i 0-4 and will play at home against Windham on Thursday, December 23rd at 4 p.m.

To nominate a player for Athlete of the Week, please click HERE

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Edward Little Girls6551026
Bangor Girls201218959

Box Score

Edward Little

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Lexi Kelsea10000001
3Savannah Green10000001
4Madi Turcotte10000001
10Erin Cowie10000001
11Leah Britting10000000
12Layla Facchiano15211003
15Rachel Penny13101000
20Shelbi Terhan10000002
22Nikki Clark12000241
25Saphyn Humason13110120
33Olivia Coachman17330121
34Jenny Chaput16220221
TOTALS12697261012

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Carmen Maddix12110002
3Emmie Streams116624002
4Samantha Erb10000000
10Cassidy Ireland14110220
12Laela Martinez10000001
20Rae Barron17330111
21Lane Barron12110001
23Mimi Quinn14220031
24Lily Chandler12110020
30Taylor Coombs16220231
32Lily Rice12110002
33Abbie Quinn114770002
TOTALS1592521451113
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top