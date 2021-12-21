Bangor Girls Double-Up Edward Little 59-26 [STATS]
The Bangor Rams Girls Basketball Team defeated Edward Little 59-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, December 21st.
Bangor jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 32-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 50-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Emmie Streams who had a game-high 16 points. Abbie Quinn finished with 14 points for the Rams. Bangor was 5-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers, all by Emmie Streams.
Edward Little was led by Olivia Coachman with 7 points. The Red Eddies were 6-10 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 by Layla Facchiano and the other by Rachel Penny.
Bangor is now 3-1 on the season and will travel to Fairfield to play Lawrence on Thursday, December 23rd at 6:30 p.m.
Edward Little i 0-4 and will play at home against Windham on Thursday, December 23rd at 4 p.m.
To nominate a player for Athlete of the Week, please click HERE
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Edward Little Girls
|6
|5
|5
|10
|26
|Bangor Girls
|20
|12
|18
|9
|59
Box Score
Edward Little
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Lexi Kelsea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Savannah Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Madi Turcotte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Erin Cowie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Leah Britting
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Layla Facchiano
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|15
|Rachel Penny
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Shelbi Terhan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|Nikki Clark
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|25
|Saphyn Humason
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|33
|Olivia Coachman
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|34
|Jenny Chaput
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|26
|9
|7
|2
|6
|10
|12
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Carmen Maddix
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Emmie Streams
|1
|16
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Samantha Erb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Cassidy Ireland
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|12
|Laela Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Rae Barron
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|21
|Lane Barron
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Mimi Quinn
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|24
|Lily Chandler
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|30
|Taylor Coombs
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|32
|Lily Rice
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|Abbie Quinn
|1
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|59
|25
|21
|4
|5
|11
|13