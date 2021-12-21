Bangor Girls Double-Up Edward Little 59-26 [STATS]

The Bangor Rams Girls Basketball Team defeated Edward Little 59-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, December 21st.

Bangor jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 32-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 50-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Emmie Streams who had a game-high 16 points. Abbie Quinn finished with 14 points for the Rams. Bangor was 5-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers, all by Emmie Streams.

Edward Little was led by Olivia Coachman with 7 points. The Red Eddies were 6-10 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 by Layla Facchiano and the other by Rachel Penny.

Bangor is now 3-1 on the season and will travel to Fairfield to play Lawrence on Thursday, December 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Edward Little i 0-4 and will play at home against Windham on Thursday, December 23rd at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Edward Little Girls 6 5 5 10 26 Bangor Girls 20 12 18 9 59

Box Score

Edward Little

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Lexi Kelsea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 Savannah Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 Madi Turcotte 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 Erin Cowie 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 Leah Britting 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Layla Facchiano 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 3 15 Rachel Penny 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 20 Shelbi Terhan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 Nikki Clark 1 2 0 0 0 2 4 1 25 Saphyn Humason 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 0 33 Olivia Coachman 1 7 3 3 0 1 2 1 34 Jenny Chaput 1 6 2 2 0 2 2 1 TOTALS 1 26 9 7 2 6 10 12

Bangor