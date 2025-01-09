Bangor Girls Hold-off Portland 56-47 Tuesday [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team had a 22 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter and held off a Portland Bulldog Team that outscored Bangor 25-12 in the 4th Quarter, winning 56-57 on Tuesday, January 7th.

Bangor led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 44-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Rams were led by Emily Adams with 20 points, including 3 3-pointers. Avery Clark had 14 points and Ayzlynn Gifford had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Bangor was 17-29 from the free throw line. The Rams were 5-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

Baleria Yugu led all scorers, scoring 27 points including 12 points in the 4th Quarter for Portland. Fasika West had 12 points, with 4 3-pointers, including 3 3's in the 4th Quarter. The Bulldogs were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 7-3. They will host Hampden Academy on Saturday, January 11th at 11:30 a.m.

Portland is 2-8. They are at Deering on Thursday, January 9th.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the info.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Portland Girls 6 7 9 25 47 Bangor Girls 14 16 14 12 56

Box Score

Portland

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lilian McCullum 2 - - 2 5 Estrellita Manica-Gomez 0 - - - - Ceira Lacwec 0 - - - - Armell Ineza 0 - - - - Baleria Yugu 27 12 - 3 3 Natalie Rosario 0 - - - - Kiley McCrum 0 - - - - Solera Bailey 0 - - - - Libby Kane 0 - - - - Giana Merrinvil 0 - - - - Fasika West 12 - 4 - - Penelope Martin 0 - - - - Lawino Bendasta 6 2 - 2 4 TOTALS 47 14 4 7 12

Bangor