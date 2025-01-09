Bangor Girls Hold-off Portland 56-47 Tuesday [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team had a 22 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter and held off a Portland Bulldog Team that outscored Bangor 25-12 in the 4th Quarter, winning 56-57 on Tuesday, January 7th.

Bangor led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 44-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Rams were led by Emily Adams with 20 points, including 3 3-pointers. Avery Clark had 14 points and Ayzlynn Gifford had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Bangor was 17-29 from the free throw line. The Rams were 5-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

Baleria Yugu led all scorers, scoring 27 points including 12 points in the 4th Quarter for Portland. Fasika West had 12 points, with 4 3-pointers, including 3 3's in the 4th Quarter. The Bulldogs were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 7-3. They will host Hampden Academy on Saturday, January 11th at 11:30 a.m.

Portland is 2-8. They are at Deering on Thursday, January 9th.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the info.

Line Score

1234T
Portland Girls6792547
Bangor Girls1416141256

 

Box Score

Portland 

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lilian McCullum2--25
Estrellita Manica-Gomez0----
Ceira Lacwec0----
Armell Ineza0----
Baleria Yugu2712-33
Natalie Rosario0----
Kiley McCrum0----
Solera Bailey0----
Libby Kane0----
Giana Merrinvil0----
Fasika West12-4--
Penelope Martin0----
Lawino Bendasta62-24
TOTALS47144712

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Georgie Stephenson1--12
Gabbie Spreng0---2
Gabbie Roy42--2
Avery Clark144-611
Lucy O'Connell0----
Kali Snowden0----
Dalaney Horr0----
Ayzlynn Gifford132234
Clara Oldenburg0----
Emily Caulkins21---
Ava Syphers2--22
Emily Adams203356
TOTALS561251729
