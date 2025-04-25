Bangor Girls’ Lacrosse Improves to 2-0 with 9-7 Win Over Lewiston

The Bangor Girls' Lacrosse Team improved to 2-0 with a 9-7 win over Lewiston at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Friday, April 25th.

Thanks to Kiersten Daigle for the Bangor goal scorers!

Kiersten Daigle (3 Goals)

Bella Gallant (2 Goals)

Parker Mazzei (1 Goal)

Izzy Fagone (1 Goal)

Ainsley Goodwin (1 Goal)

Annie Phillips (1 Goal)

Bangor, 2-0 will host Winslow on Monday, April 28th at Cameron Stadium at 6 p.m. Lewiston, 0-2 will host Windham on Tuesday, April 29th at 5:30 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.