Bangor Girls Lacrosse Shuts Out Edward Little 15-0

The Bangor Girls Lacrosse Team shutout the Edward Little Red Eddies 15-0 in Lewiston on Friday, May 2nd.

Scoring for the Rams were

Ainsley Goodwin (1 goal)

Kiersten Daigle (1 goal)

Parker Mazzei (2 goals)

Emma Webster (1 goal)

Izzy Fagone (3 goals)

Lilliana Wilcox (1 goal)

Bella Gallant (1 goal)

Maggie Cyr (2 goals)

Carmen Smart (2 goals)

Fin Sanders (1 goal)

Fin Sanders and Lilly Coon combined to shutout Edward Little in goal for Bangor.

Bangor improves to 4-1. They will travel North to take on the Houlton Shiretowners on Wednesday, May 7th at 5:30 p.m.

Edward Little is now 1-2. They will play at Deering on Tuesday, May 6th at 4:30 p,m.

