Bangor Hockey Beats Hampden Academy 2-1

Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent, Adrian Ellingwood for his recap of the Bangor Rams 2-1 win over the Hampden Academy Broncos on Wednesday, January 29th.

The Rams had a strong start to the game, pinning the Broncos in their defensive early on. It took less than five minutes before Chase Caron opened the scoring for Bangor. His 10th goal of the season came after 3:44, giving the Rams the 1-0 lead.

Both teams struggled to generate offense in the opening period, with a lot of the game being played in the neutral zone. Bangor held a slim 1-0 lead at the intermission.

The Rams came out of the locker room firing, almost immediately doubling their lead. Marc-Andre Perron netted his 11th goal of the season assisted by Caron after just 54 seconds.

A much more eventful second period saw more chances at both ends of the ice. It took until almost the end of the period, but the Broncos were able to cut into the lead with 3:23 remaining the period. Gunnar Weil scored with assists by Lucas Dunn and Brody Miller.

With just 32 seconds left in the period, Zach Cota’s 5-minute major put the Broncos on the power play to start the next period, and Hampden certainly held the momentum.

The Broncos were unable to take advantage of the 5-minute power play to start the period.

Bangor’s penalty kill did the job again after Chase Caron’s penalty with 6:23 to go, and the Broncos were still looking for the tying goal. Hampden pulled the goaltender with about 35 seconds left, just as the puck entered their defensive zone. But even with the extra attacker, the Broncos failed to find the tying-goal.

The Rams picked up their 7th win of the season.

Hampden Academy falls to 7-3-1, and will travel to Rockport to face Camden Hills on Saturday. That will be a 6:30 puck drop at the MidCoast Rec Center. Bangor is now 7-5. The Rams will host St. Dom’s on Saturday at noon.