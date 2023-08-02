Bangor Man Part of Basketball Team Winning Bronze Medal in National Senior Games in July

Stephen Leavitt, from Bangor, was a member of the Battle Creek Bombers, a team from Michigan that played in the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh in July, winning the Bronze Medal in the 70-74 year old division.

Photo Courtesy Stephen Leavitt Photo Courtesy Stephen Leavitt loading...

Leavitt who never played basketball in high school or college started playing religiously in 1978, playing pickup basketball at noon at the old Bangor YMCA. He continues to play now at University College in Bangor.

He formed a Maine Team, the Bangor Boys and they qualified to compete in the Nationals 6 or 7 years ago, The team chose not to compete, because they didn't have enough team members that wanted to participate.

Leavitt's goal to compete in the Nationals never stopped. And he found a website that advertised for players, who were looking to join a team. Sure enough, he was paired with the Battle Creek Bombers.

Photo Courtesy Stephen Leavitt Photo Courtesy Stephen Leavitt loading...

The 18 teams competing in the 70-74 division were divided into 3 divisions. They were 3-1 in pool play and 2-2 in the playoff round. In the playoffs they lost to the Minnesota Shooters 38-43 before beating the Rhode Kill Emeritus 46-44. They then exacted revenge beating the Minnesota Shooters 49-30 before finally losing to the Legends 35-49.

Get our free mobile app