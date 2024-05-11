Bangor Picks Up 1st Win with 8 run 7th Beating Mt. Ararat 10-6

Trailing 5-2 going into the top of the 8th inning, the Bangor Rams exploded for 8 runs and beat the Mt. Ararat Eagles 10-6 for their 1st win of the season

Bangor sent 13 players to the plate in the 7th, and had 9 hits in the inning.

Emily Adams was 3-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in 3 runs to lead the Bangor offense.

Gabby Raymond had 2 hits including a double. Cassidy Richardson had 2 hits. Victoria Jarnich, Brookelyn Schmersal and Isabella Burnett each had a single.

Taylor Clark started in circle and went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 7. Annabelle Pierce picked up the win in relief, pitching 3.0 innings allowing 1 unearned run. She struck out 3 and walked 1.

Lily Stewart took the loss for the Eagles. She allowed 13 hits and 10 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Allie Hunter and Libby Rhodes each doubled for Mt. Ararat. Paige Hokulani Bell and Audrey Nile each singled.

Bangor now 1-8 will host Oxford Hills on Monday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Ararat, now 0-10 will host the Morse Shipbuilders on Monday, May 13th at 4:15 p.m.

