Bangor Rams Beat Camden Hills 5-3 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams defeated the Camden Hills Windjammers Softball team 5-3 in Bangor on Monday, April 28th.

Bangor had 8 hits while Camden Hill had 7 hits. The Windjammers committed 3 errors.

Emma Tripp picked up the win for Bangor in the circle. The sophomore pitched a complete game, allowing 8 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 9 and walked 3.

Sophie Lynch, Bangor's Senior catcher was 2-3, with 5 stolen bases to lead the Rams. Victoria Jarnich had a double and swiped 2 bases.

Thea Laukka started in the circle for Camden Hills. She went 5.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 6 and walked 5. Charlotte McGreevy pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

McGreey had 2 hits for the Windjammers including a double. Adriana Pedro drove in a pair of runs with a double. Audrey Strong had 2 hits.

Bangor is 2-0. They will travel to Hampden Academy to play the Broncos on Wednesday, April 30th at 4:30 p.m.

Camden Hills is 0-3. They will travel to play Brunswick on Friday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

Bangor-Camden Hills Softball The Bangor Rams played host to the Camden Hills Windjammers on Monday, April 28th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday, May 1st at 11:59. You may vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.