The Bangor Rams beat the Messalonskee Eagles 7-2 on Wednesday, May 21st.

Matt Turcotte pitched a complete game 2-hitter for the Rams. He struck out 7 and walked 2.

Teddy Stephenson stroked 2 homers, going 3-5 and driving in 5 runs to lead Bangor's offensive attack. Gaving Glanville-True batting leadoff was 3-4 with a double and drove in a run. Zach Cota was 3-3. Jacoby Harvey had a single.

For the Eagles Dennis Martin started on the mound and went 5.0 innings allowing 4 runs, striking out 4 and walking 4.

Martin helped himself at the plate with a 2-run homer. Michael Achorn had the Eagle's other hit, a double.

Bangor is now 8-3. The Rams will host Hampden Academy on Friday, May 23rd at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 6-6. They will host Camden Hills on Friday, May 23rd at 7 p.m.

