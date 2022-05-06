Bangor Rams Beat Mt. Ararat 3-1

The Bangor Rams Softball Team won their 2nd game in as many days, beating Mt. Ararat 3-1 in Topsham on Friday, May 6th.

Lane Barron picked up the win for the Rams, pitching a complete game, scattering 4 hits and allowing the 1 run. She struck out 14 and walked 3.

Megan Reed pitched for Mt. Ararat. She allowed 9 hits and the 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 1.

Emmie Streams batting lead-off or Bangor was 3-4 with a run batted in. Casey Carter was 2-4 and had a triple, driving in the game winning run in the 3rd inning. Rae Barron, Cassidy Ireland, Ashley Schults, and Gabby Goding singled for Bangor.

Bangor is now 4-2 and in 2nd place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings. The Rams play their 3rd game in a row in 3 days, when they host Lewiston on Saturday, May 7th at 11 a.m.

Mt. Ararat is 1-5. They play at home against Messalonskee on Monday, May 9th at 5 p.m.