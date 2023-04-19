Bangor Rams Drop Opener to Edward Little 7-3

The Bangor Rams Softball Team dropped their opening game of the 2023 Regular Season, falling to the Edward Little Red Eddies 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

Edward Little jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the end of the 1st inning and added 2 more runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning, before Bangor put 2 runs on the scoreboard int he top of the 3rd inning.

Casey Carter started for Bangor, taking the loss. She went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 7 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 8. Raegan Sprague came on in relief pitching the 6th inning and holding Edward Little scoreless, walking 2.

Bangor managed 7 hits in the game. Emmie Streams batting leadoff was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 1 run. Cassidy Ireland, Casey Carter, Ashley Schultz, Eva Coombs and JaLynn Williams all singled for the Rams. Ireland swiped 2 bases, while Williams and Taylor Coombs each stole 1 base.

Maddie Scott started in the circle for Edward Little and picked up the win. She went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1. Kassidy Lobb finished the game, throwing the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit.

Tiana Avila, Izzy Jalbert and A, Kelsea all doubled for the Red Eddies.

Bangor, 0-1 will play on the road at Lewiston next, when they play the Blue Devils on Friday, April 22nd at 1 p.m.

Edward Little, 1-0 will travel to Brewer to take on the Witches on Thursday, April 21st at 4:30 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

