Bangor Rams Outlast Mt. Blue Win 8-6 in 9 Innings

Trailing 6-4 the Bangor Rams Softball Team scored 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning and then scored 2 runs in the 9th inning to beat Mt. Blue in Farmington on Friday, May 27th.

Lane Barron was in the circle for the Rams. She allowed 6 runs, but just 2 were earned. She struck out 14 and walked 6.

The Rams had 9 hit. Casey Carter and Taylor Coombs each had 2 hits. Emmie Streams, Ashley Schultz, Lane Barron and Gabby Goding each had a single.

Bangor is now 9-6. They play their final regular season game Wednesday night at home against Brewer at 7 p.m. It will be Senior Recognition Night, the final regular season home games for Lane and Rae Barron.

Mount Blue is 1-14. They play their last regular season game on Wednesday, June 1st at 4 p.m. against Messalonskee