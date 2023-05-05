Bangor Run-Rules Mt. Ararat 22-8

Bangor's bats were on-fire Friday afternoon, as every starter had at least 1 hit, and the Rams combined for 21 hits and beat Mt. Ararat 22-8 in 5-innings on Friday afternoon, May 5th.

Emmie Streams was 4-5 with a double, triple and drove in 3 runs. Cassidy Ireland was 4-5 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Casey Carter was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in. Andrea Schultz was 3-5 and drove in 5 runs. The 1,2,3,4 batters were a combined 14-19 with 13 RBIs!

Taylor Coombs was 1-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Emma Coombs was 2-4 with a triple. Gabby Goding had a double. Cassidy Richardson, Raegan Sprague, and Emma Kennedy each singled.

Raegan Sprague started in the circle for Bangor. She went 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 5. Taylor Clark finished the game, pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter.

Lily Stewart started in the circle for the Eagles. She went 3.0 innings allowing 20 hits and 22 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 2. Emma Marquis pitch the final inning allowing 1 hit and walking 1.

Paige Bell had 2 hits, driving in 2 with a triple for the Eagles. Sarah Haskell, Kennedy Lampert, Audrey Nile, Allie Hunter and Lexi Dupre singled.

Bangor is now 3-3. The Rams will play host to the Hampden Academy Broncos on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Ararat is 0-3. They travel to Messalonskee on Monday, May 8 at 5:15 p.m.

