Gabby Raymond's single to center drove in Abby Folsom in the top of the 9th inning to give the Bangor Rams a 5-4 win over the Hampden Broncos in Hampden on Wednesday, April 30th.

Emma Tripp pitched 8 innings, picking up the win. She allowed 8 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 7 and walked 1. Annabelle Pierce allowed 1 run, walking 2 and striking out 1.

Sophie Lynch was 3-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Rams' offense. Gabby Goding had a pair of hits including a double and run batted in. Eva Coombs was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Victoria Jarnich had a single

Cat Facchini pitched all 9 innings for the Broncos. She allowed 10 hits and 4 runs, striking out 20 and walking 5.

Facchini helped herself at the plate going 2-5 with a double. Charlotte Tardiff was 2-4. Lolah Cowing was 1-5 with a triple. Addie Worcester had a double. Kiera Gabric and Khloe Hellum each had a single

Bangor is unbeaten at 3-0. They will cross the Penobscot River to play at Brewer on Monday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy loses for the 1st time and are now 3-1. They will travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Thursday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

